Rugby Team Owner Shares Pic With Shane McMahon, Teases Partnership With WWE
The owner of a professional rugby team has shared a photo with Shane McMahon and teased a partnership with WWE. Marco Masotti, who is the owner of the Sharks from the South African Rugby Union, posted a photo earlier this week of himself, McMahon, and Doug Cifu who is the co-owners of the Florida Panthers from the NHL.
Masotti wrote:
“So grateful for a night out with brothers Shane McMahon (son of WWE Vince) and Doug Cifu (co-owner of Florida Panthers). Excited for a partnership between WWE and rugby.”
It’s not clear if Masotti was talking about a partnership that is currently being discussed, or if he was being speculative about future possibilities. McMahon was reportedly sent home by WWE after the Royal Rumble.
So grateful for a night out with brothers Shane McMahon (son of WWE Vince) and Doug Cifu (co-owner of Florida Panthers). Excited for a partnership between WWE and rugby. @WWE @SharksRugby @FlaPanthersBlog @Dougielarge @shanemcmahon pic.twitter.com/WyV2qLDlmb
— Marco Masotti (@MarcoMasotti_) February 9, 2022
