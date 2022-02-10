wrestling / News

Rugby Team Owner Shares Pic With Shane McMahon, Teases Partnership With WWE

February 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shane McMahon Raw 62016 Shane McMahon's Image Credit: WWE

The owner of a professional rugby team has shared a photo with Shane McMahon and teased a partnership with WWE. Marco Masotti, who is the owner of the Sharks from the South African Rugby Union, posted a photo earlier this week of himself, McMahon, and Doug Cifu who is the co-owners of the Florida Panthers from the NHL.

Masotti wrote:

“So grateful for a night out with brothers Shane McMahon (son of WWE Vince) and Doug Cifu (co-owner of Florida Panthers). Excited for a partnership between WWE and rugby.”

It’s not clear if Masotti was talking about a partnership that is currently being discussed, or if he was being speculative about future possibilities. McMahon was reportedly sent home by WWE after the Royal Rumble.

