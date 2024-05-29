Rugido Added To MLW Battle Riot VI

Major League Wrestling has announced that Rugido is the latest entrant in the Battle Riot match at the event of the same name on June 1. The show takes place at Center Stage in Atlanta. The winner of the match gets an MLW World title shot.

The participants so far in the 40-man match include: Matt Riddle, Sami Callihan, Ernest ‘The Cat’ Miller, Matthew Justice, Timothy Thatcher, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Mads Kruel Krugger, Bobby Fish, Shigeo Okumura, Mistico, Jimmy Yang, Paul Walter Hauser, Contra Unit’s New Crusader, 1 Called Manders, AKIRA, Mr. Thomas, Brett Ryan Gosselin, Jake Crist, Josh Bishop, Bad Dude Tito, Jesus Rodriguez, Chris Danger, Ikuro Kwon and Rugido.

Rugido is ready to roar as he riots this Saturday in his MLW debut! The masked luchador made his debut in 2017. Since then, he has captured gold, holding the Mexican National Tag Team Championship with Magnus.

Now, Rugido looks to capture the golden ticket and secure a title shot anytime, anywhere. In order to do so, Rugido will have to conquer 39 other combatants and win the Battle RIOT this Saturday!

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle Royale and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be surprise entriants… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

Battle RIOT VI live on YouTube card (9pm ET start)

Ritual Combat

AJ Francis vs. Alex Kane (cornered by Mr. Thomas)

MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Janai Kai (champion) vs. Delmi Exo (with Cesar Duran)

Salina de la Renta is out for REVENGE

Battle Riot VI match

Participants:

Matt Riddle • Sami Callihan • Ernest “The Cat” Miller • Timothy Thatcher • Místico • Bobby Fish • Davey Boy Smith Jr. • Mads Krule Krugger • Paul Walter Hauser • Matt Justice • Jimmy Yang • CONTRA’s new Crusader • AKIRA • Bad Dude Tito Escondido • 1 Called Manders • Jake Crist • Brett Ryan Gosselin • Mr Thomas • Ikuro Kwon • Josh Bishop • Rugido • More to be announced soon!

beIN SPORTS card (7pm ET start)

*** SPECIAL 7PM START TIME ***