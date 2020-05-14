wrestling / News
Rules Revealed For AEW Double or Nothing Casino Ladder Match
May 13, 2020 | Posted by
AEW has announced the rules for the Casino Ladder Match that will take place at AEW Double or Nothing. It was announced on this week’s Dynamite that the match will feature nine competitors, with with a new competitor entering the match every 90 seconds. The goal will be to grab a casino chip, which will determine the victor and the person with a shot at the AEW World Title.
It’s worth noting that the chip can be grabbed at any time, which means that one of the first two competitors could grab the chip before any other competitors enter. Announced thus far for the match, which takes place on the May 23rd PPV, are Darby Allin, Rey Fenix, Colt Cabana, and Orange Cassidy.
We’ll have a fully updated card after the show.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Summerslam Status, WWE Considering Moving Date & Location
- Matt Riddle ‘Had No Idea’ About WWE Brand-to-Brand Invitation, Admits He Didn’t Watch RAW
- Heath Slater Reveals Origin of ‘I Got Kids,’ Says It Was Off Script And That Vince McMahon Loved It
- The Undertaker Discusses If Undertaker Character Would Be Successful If It Debuted Today, How Much He Did to Protect The Character