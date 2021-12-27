Rules Announced For Katsuyori Shibata Match At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the rules for the match Katsuyori Shibata will have at Wrestle Kingdom 16, announced by Shibata himself during a press conference. The match will be against a mystery opponent at the Tokyo Dome on January 4. It will be under Catch Wrestling rules. Stretches, submissions and throws are legal but strikes are not. The match can be won via pinfall or submission, same as a standard wrestling match.

Shibata said: “I wanted to give this a different name to the grappling exhibition match I had with Zack (Sabre Jr.) and set it apart as something else. Grappling rules is a concept that is already common in MMA, where strikes are banned. Catch wrestling rules is something that I think can be specific to pro-wrestling, and that’s why the name change is there. To explain (those differences with grappling rules) more specifically, I think it allows for moves using the ropes, or more pro-wrestling styled, ‘three dimensional’, if you will, expression (than a grappling match). Victory to a pro-wrestler comes down to skill and technique in this environment, and it strips pro-wrestling right down to its essentials. To go to the roots of wrestling a bit, pro-wrestling sprung out of what we call the Lancashire style in England, and that’s something we mustn’t lose sight of. I want a fusion in NJPW that brings the base fundamentals to the fold. This is something that’s just beginning, and I think these rules, match times and things of that nature can change as the concept evolves. That’s it!“