MJF Reveals Rules For MJF Day Ahead Of This Week’s AEW Dynamite

This week’s AEW Dynamite will celebrate MJF Day, and the AEW World Champion has revealed his rules for the day. MJF posted to Twitter on Tuesday announcing the rules for MJF Day, as you can see below.

The post reads:

MJF Day Rules

If you see MJF, you have to admit he’s better than you and you know it, then hand him 50 bucks.

Everyone who attends UBS Arena must come with a scarf or be refused entry.

Everyone who attends the show must buy MJF merch or be escorted off the premises.

Everyone who is not attending the show must buy MJF merch at ShopAEW.com.

When you wake up on MJF Day you must listen to at least 3 songs by the following artists:

Louis Prima, Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, Sammy Davis Jr. and Justin Bieber.

And lastly, if you see a homeless person on the street kick them in the ribs.