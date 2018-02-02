Rumbling Along: The Road To WrestleMania

What a week it’s been, huh? We’re officially on The Road to WrestleMania in WWE, while Impact Wrestling looks to make 2018 a big year overall with all sorts of changes to the roster, and even a recent tweak to the well-established and respected Grand Championship Division!

With so much having taken place, this columnist wanted to put ZeeWI on hold for at least another week, and give a more personal breakdown on the things that I considered cool/surprising/important.

This will be pretty Rumble heavy, but we’ll try to hit on what little I saw of NXT: TakeOver, so let’s get to it!!



EC3 is NXT

Last week, I broke down three of my favorite EC3 moments/feuds during his time in Impact. I was aware of the news that he was seemingly out of Impact Wrestling (even dropping the Grand Championship to Matt Sydal on Thursday’s Impact, and I wanted to simply give a little gratitude to MY BOY~!!! for the years of entertainment.

Writing that piece, I was pretty sure that he was going to end up being one of the surprise entrants in the Royal Rumble. Wasn’t due to some rumor I read, nor is it because I’m the smartest wrestling fan in the world with great instincts (obviously) – I just thought he’d done enough in creating a brand that’s known enough that the traditional stop in NXT wouldn’t be necessary.

So imagine my surprise (and delight) when I found out that he ended up making his return to NXT after all (along with War Machine, Candice LeRae, and Ricochet)! It was the typical “show the guy sitting in the crowd” thing that they love to do with big names either returning or showing up for the first time, and it always does a good job of showing how known the people are to the NXT fans.

Of course, with EC3 having been here before (using the obviously fake name of Derrick Bateman at the time so as not to catch heat due to who his Aunt is…), it was going to be a little easier for the fans to remember him, even if they hadn’t been following Impact the last four years.

For those who haven’t seen him since he was Bateman, much improvement has been made overall. He still has those goofy tendencies, but they’re wrapped up in a much more complete package, one capable of carrying main-event level feuds.

The man busted his ass to get back to WWE programming, and he’s earned the opportunity to show the Universe just how much he’s grown. Those of us that watch Impact already know what’s coming, but for those who don’t, be prepared. NXT is definitely going to find itself in trouble…



The Royal Rumble

Heading into the Rumble, I wasn’t quite sure who to pick as the winner. I’ve been pretty lax in my watching of Raw lately, and I’m always terrible at keeping up with SmackDown. I quietly hoped that the Daniel Bryan rumors were true, but I definitely knew better than to get too wrapped up in that idea.

I also remembered what I had asked for last year, and so, I held that as my “pick,” while still hoping for weirdos like Rusev or Elias… anyone but Randy Orton, really.

As I have for years, I entered yet another Royal Rumble pool. This one was for fun, as there weren’t very many of us playing, but we still wanted to do the pool nonetheless. I received three numbers: 13, 14, 26. In all the pools I’ve done since 2005, I’ve never won. Even when I knew who was winning the Rumble, I’d watch as my friends who hated wrestling would show up, pay $5, and then win $50 because they drew the right number. On at least 5 different occasions, I had the guy who was the last one eliminated, making things even more aggravating.

Of course, Sunday night, I got what I asked for last year, and I won my first damn Rumble Pool, with Shinsuke Nakamura bringing it all home! I didn’t even care that there was no money to be had – the prestige, and the ability to say I finally won one of them made it all worthwhile. I greatly look forward to the AJ Styles / Nakamura matchup, because duh it’s gonna be amazing.

I also really liked the final three being a supreme internet darling, stuck in there with the two Corporate Faces, which gets the fans that much more into the finale. That Nakamura emerged victorious shows just how much the company also believes in him, and that’s something of which we should not lose focus. Nakamura is golden.

Now, for the rest of the show…

I didn’t think it was a perfect show by any stretch, but it was fun, and that’s what I value over most everything else. The WWE Title match between KO, Sami Zayn, and AJ Styles was good fun. AJ was his usual phenomenal self, while Owens and Zayn did all they could to get the title off of him, only to fall short because of a referee’s mistake. Side note: why is a referee’s decision final only when he screws over a babyface?

As alluded to above, I also enjoyed the men’s Rumble match. Getting some Adam Cole (BAY-BAY!!!) as well as Cien Almas was great, and not really having a set idea on who would win kept me intrigued until the very end. There was always the threat of a Roman Reigns victory, and once that threat was eliminated, it felt good to exhale a bit.

I even enjoyed the WWE Triple Threat, even if it was as telegraphed as could be. I’m a sucker for HOSSFESTS though, especially when it’s literally a Hollywood blockbuster with big move after big move after big move. In a shocking twist, Kane eats the pin and Brock wins. I’m sure no one saw that coming. We’re getting dangerously close to the “Shit or get off the pot” phase with Braun Strowman, though. We all know he’s a badass monster, but if he continues to fall short in the biggest matches, they’re going to Luger him. Just flick the switch, guys.

As for the Women’s match, it wasn’t as bad as I had feared. That was more due to knowing that a ton of the old “Divas” were going to be in this, and I had no faith that they’d do so well. And people like Torrie Wilson and Kelly Kelly proved me right. However, a larger amount of the women proved me wrong, and I’m happy that they did.

That said, I did feel like there was entirely too much of the “get hit, roll to the floor” thing. I know it’s absolutely terrible when we say anything negative about a women’s match in the REVOLUTION, but we’re gonna have to do it. This wasn’t equal to where the men tend to lay around in the ring forever, either. This was women literally leaving the ring, and laying on the floor, for extended periods of time. It made it difficult to keep track of who was still in the match, and made things like Sasha Banks’ “Iron Woman” deal seem ludicrous with the amount of time she stayed on the floor.

In fact, instead of comparing this to the guys laying on the mat (in which they’re still in the ring and could be eliminated if their dumb opponents would stop ignoring them), I feel the better comparison would be the 1999 Rumble where Vince McMahon spent most of the match doing anything but wrestling in the ring, and still won. And you know something? That sucked, too.

But again, that’s not to say that the women’s Rumble was a bad match; it’s just to say that, for me, there was a bit too much of a certain tactic that I thought dragged things down a bit. I still enjoyed most of it, loved seeing Beth Phoenix again, and really did enoy the historic nature of what we were watching.

The other thing that got me down was the carbon copy finish of the women’s match to the men’s – Japanese superstar left in there with two others that are known to be company favorites (this time with Asuka, Nikki, and Brie Bella). Like, sure, it’s a nice trick, but were we really incapable of coming up with a different finishing sequence?

Yeah, yeah, it’s all nitpicking, and Asuka winning was 100% the right call if they weren’t going to bring in Madusa. I mean, come on guys, she was at the friggin pre-show! Get her in the Rumble!

So, not perfect (and really, what is?!), but still an enjoyable match, and a really good first attempt.



Ronda’s Here

As some of my readers may know, I love MMA just about as much as I love pro wrestling. I mainly watch all the UFC and Bellator that I can, but will also sit down for a Pro Fighters League (formerly World Series of Fighting) show, and catch a lower-level card on TV every so often. I also like to take part in Fact or Fiction in the MMA Zone every so often, so I can talk about some real fighting along the way.

As an MMA fan, I loved Ronda Rousey. I loved watching her easily dismantle opponents like Miesha Tate who arrogantly dismissed her as a pretty face that didn’t deserve a title shot. I loved watching her drop trash talkers like Bethe Correia. I… did not enjoy her fights with Holly Holm or Amanda Nunes nearly as much.

Once it became clear that the new generation of fighter was starting to show up in the women’s division, Rousey’s days were numbered (as usually happens to a specialist when fighting well-rounded competitors). I still argue that the Holm fight could have gone differently had she, you know, stopped running full bore at Holm and eating her punches, but she didn’t.

Either way, yours truly was definitely missing Rowdy. So, when she appeared at the end of the Rumble, interrupting Asuka as she was about to choose between Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss as a WrestleMania opponent, I freaked out. Hell, it took about four beats of “Bad Reputation” to play before I even realized what was going on! I was definitely stunned, but so happy to see Rousey back. Fanboys, bay-bee!

The possibilities for Rousey aren’t limited: she could wrestle Charlotte one on one, we could do that MMA Horsewomen vs. WWE Horsewomen match, she could end up wrestling Asuka, or maybe we go that whole Rousey/Rock vs. Steph/Trips route instead. There’s definitely plenty of ways to take this.

Of course, we need to see how Rousey performs on the stage. I remember when Impact Wrestling brought in Tito Ortiz, Rampage Jackson, and King Mo – all three thought to be guys in MMA who would do well in wrestling – and all three were not good. None could deliver a promo, none could sell a segment, and none could work. Mo was easily the best of the three, and he was still not-so-great. Being a fan of wrestling doesn’t mean you’re going to be good at it. Hopefuly they’ve already started working on that, because the Giggly-woman-awkwardly-pointing-at-a-sign routine isn’t going to last long.

I also hope that, much like Brock Lesnar, that Rousey is treated as untouchable. She should absolutely not have a back and forth contest with the likes of Bayley or Dana Brooke. She should absolutely be snatching arms and beating them in 1-3 minutes. She should appear to have the entire women’s division overmatched. And she should probably end up winning the championship. She doesn’t need to duplicate Brock’s “I only wrestle every 3 months” deal, but having a women’s champion at the level of Ronda Rousey could be very beneficial to everyone involved, especially the woman that eventually unseats her.

That’s all in the future, though. For now, this fan is simply going to enjoy the surreal idea that Rousey is back, and there’s no one on the roster that’s safe!

What’d YOU enjoy over the past weekend? Let me know in the comments!!