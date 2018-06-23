Rumor Claims Big Cass Incident With Carmella Led to His Release

– As previously reported, Big Cass was recently released from WWE. A number of backstage rumors for his release have circulated. WrestlingNews.co released a new report this week indicating that an alleged backstage incident between Cass and his ex-girlfriend, Carmella, also led to him being let go from the company.

The report noted that this alleged incident was the “last straw” to him being fired. The report claims that the rumor came from a “well-placed source.” Cass is said to have cone up to Carmella and caused a scene while he was asking her to forgive him and hopefully reconcile. Carmella then tried to walk away from him, but then Cass grabbed her arm. Other wrestlers in the area then stepped in. The Usos and Erick Rowan reportedly had to get Cass to back away.

It was apparently after this incident that word got back to management, and the call was made to fire Big Cass. Vince McMahon then called Big Cass into a room and gave him the news only hours before Smackdown Live started in Toledo. The report claims this incident is the main reason why Big Cass was not wished well in his future endeavors when the news of Cass’ exit from WWE was posted on WWE.com.