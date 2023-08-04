Note on Rumor That Bret Hart Was Turned Down By AEW

There has been a rumor circulating Bret Hart wanted to join AEW as an agent but was turned down by the company. the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the story is technically true but isn’t a new story. Hart himself considers it “overblown” since it’s old news.

In 2019, Hart spoke with AEW about becoming an agent. Instead, Khan said he wanted to use Hart as a television character but not behind-the-scenes. Hart made a similar offer to WWE, in that he wanted to help with matches and finishes, which WWE also turned down. In both offers, Hart want to work from home and not go on the road.