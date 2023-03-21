wrestling / News
Rumor Killer: Grayson Waller Was Never Planned For Last Night’s Raw
March 21, 2023 | Posted by
A rumor was floating around social media that Grayson Waller had been planned to appear on last night’s Raw, but that was never the case. Fightful Select reports that despite the rumor that was spread by several Twitter accounts, Waller was never scheduled for last night’s show.
The rumor had been that Waller would be there to further his feud with Johnny Gargano, who faced Dominik Mysterio on the show. Sources at Raw say that Waller was never brought in, was not involved in creative plans, and was not scheduled for the show in any capacity. The first that creative had heard of it was when they were asked about the rumors, and they quickly said no.
Waller is facing Gargano at NXT: Stand & Deliver.
More Trending Stories
- Steve Austin on How Much He Owes Bret Hart for Helping His Career
- Undertaker Says He Won’t Do Deadman Character Anymore: ‘It’s Gone Now’
- Kevin Nash On Dark Side of the Ring Wanting to Cover Scott Hall, How Much Hall Cared For Wrestlers
- Brian Gewirtz Says Red Notice Angle Made Vince McMahon Take Notice of Sami Zayn