Rumor Killer: Grayson Waller Was Never Planned For Last Night’s Raw

A rumor was floating around social media that Grayson Waller had been planned to appear on last night’s Raw, but that was never the case. Fightful Select reports that despite the rumor that was spread by several Twitter accounts, Waller was never scheduled for last night’s show.

The rumor had been that Waller would be there to further his feud with Johnny Gargano, who faced Dominik Mysterio on the show. Sources at Raw say that Waller was never brought in, was not involved in creative plans, and was not scheduled for the show in any capacity. The first that creative had heard of it was when they were asked about the rumors, and they quickly said no.

Waller is facing Gargano at NXT: Stand & Deliver.