Rumor Killer on John Cena vs. The Undertaker WrestleMania Poster Going Around

It’s that time of year again, the time when speculation on the Undertaker’s WrestleMania status is constantly questioned. Yesterday it was reported that John Cena vs. AJ Styles is not the plan for WrestleMania, as WWE has him set for a bigger match. Cena’s WrestleMania opponent will reportedly be made clear at the Raw 25th-anniversary show, and names like Undertaker, Batista, Goldberg, and Hogan were rumored. And that’s when the below poster started making the rounds. While it’s a cool poster, it is not an official one, and was actually first shared on Reddit back in January…