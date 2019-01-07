Rumor Killer: Kenny Omega Wasn’t Offered Creative Control By WWE

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio (via Wrestling Inc, Dave Meltzer shot down a rumor that WWE had offered Kenny Omega creative control in order to get him to sign with the company. He said that WWE rarely offers that perk to their superstars, especially in the modern era.

It was previously reported that WWE made Omega a fantastic offer and that they were trying everything they could to sign him. Omega has only confirmed that he is leaving NJPW, but has given no indication on where he will go. Meltzer claimed that AEW officials are confident they will end up signing The Cleaner to a contract. It’s believed that Omega will make his decision, which is expected to be either AEW or WWE, at the end of the month.