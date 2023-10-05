Rumor Killer on Nick Hogan vs. Shane McMahon at WrestleMania

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Hulk Hogan claimed that there were plans for a match between his son Nick and Shane McMahon at Wrestlemania 39.

He said: “Shane had called me and sent me a picture from Madison Square Garden, I guess they got a hall of fame walk in there. Shane sent me a picture of him standing in front of my stuff and he goes, ‘Hey old timer, you got one more left in you?’ I went, ‘Okay, what are you thinking?’ He goes, ‘Well, I don’t know if you had one more left in you, or maybe a surrogate such as Nick [Hogan].’ So we started talking and I said that the only way I could do anything is if I was in the middle of the ring and you just came to me, because I can’t run or hit the ropes. I have a hard time walking distance. Taking a bump, If I got up I’d have to roll to my left, I can’t roll to my right. The only way I can get up is if I roll to my left. So, it would be a stretch but Nick was in Rikishi’s school for a couple of years and he was in there with Rusev and all of those guys. I’d go out to California and watch him, and Nick had it figured out, but then he blew both of his shoulders out. I said, ‘Well I don’t know. There’s a possibility to maybe do something, whatever the storyline is. Maybe, Nick is a heel and [he says that Shane destroyed his father’s career].’ I don’t know, there’s a million ways to do it but then a couple of weeks later, Shane got hurt or something with his quad.”

Hogan has a history of…let’s say exaggerating, so Fightful Select looked into it and determined that there is no truth to this.

They asked a higher up in WWE who said: “In no way is that true. I can’t think of a time in the last 13 or 14 years that Nick Hogan’s name was brought up at all, much less in a creative capacity. There has never been a serious conversation about him being involved in anything that I can think of. Even when Hulk would mention him being involved in things, there just wasn’t an interest or a benefit to that.”

It was noted that while McMahon has had “wacky” ideas in the past, not even Shane would come up with that.