Rumor-Killer On Nick Khan & Triple H Planning ‘Creative Intervention’ With Vince McMahon

A rumor has been floating around that Nick Khan and Triple H were planning a “creative intervention meeeting” with Vince McMahon, but a new report has debunked it. Fightful Select reports that McMahon is backstage at tonight’s Smackdown and that there was a rumor that Khan and Triple H were planning such a meeting at Monday’s Raw where they would ask McMahon to back off from his recent late changes to the shows.

While sources had heard of the possibility of such a meeting, there’s no word of it actually taking place and talent the site spoke with said that such a meeting would typically happen around the middle of the week and not just before Raw unless it was a talent meeting.

Based on what Fightful has heard to date, no meeting of the sort has happened or is planned. A WWE official dismissed the notion as “silly” and said there was no truth to it.

As the site notes, McMahon could only be asked to do so but can’t be forced given his position.