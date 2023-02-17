Rumor Killer On Ace Steel Trying To Negotiate CM Punk’s WWE Return

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there was a rumor that Ace Steel was at the Royal Rumble last month and was there trying to get a deal for CM Punk.

However, that rumor is false. Not only is Punk still under contract to AEW, but Steel wasn’t even at the Rumble.

Punk last appeared for the company at All Out, where he suffered a triceps tear. As noted earlier this week, he will be cleared to return to AEW in May. Whether or not he actually does is another conversation entirely.