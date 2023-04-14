wrestling / News

Rumor Killer On Alleged Hiring Freeze In WWE

It was previously reported by Fightful that there has been a hiring slowdown in WWE, although they noted no one actually said it was a hiring freeze. However the report did suggest that WWE wasn’t looking to hire talent right now.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is no hiring freeze and WWE is operating as it always does. It was noted that WWE is ‘business as usual’ an is in talks wit ‘new significant performers.’

