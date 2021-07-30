Rumor Killer On Brock Lesnar Going To AEW

There have been rumors starting on the internet about Brock Lesnar being the next big name to join the AEW roster, but that is not the case. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there is nothing at all to the rumors, as AEW President Tony Khan has never had a business discussion with Lesnar. Those close to The Beast Incarnate said the stories that he secretly signed with the company are “100 percent inaccurate.”

Lesnar has not signed a new deal with anyone, which includes WWE, UFC, Triller, Bellator or whoever else might be interested. He also hasn’t been negotiating with WWE because he likely believes the competition will raise his value, should WWE want to bring him back for a Wrestlemania. He could negotiate closer to the event and maximize what he gets.