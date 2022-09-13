Rumor Killer On Clash of The Castle Finale Being Accidental

A new report is shooting down a rumor regarding the curious way that WWE Clash at the Castle ended. As previously reported, Freddie Prinze Jr. said he’d spoken with a couple of people and they had said the ending with Tyson Fury coming into the ring to give Drew McIntyre a pep talk and sing “American Pie” was not supposed to be shown, noting:

“The end of the match was weird because they forgot to say cut. I know this for a fact — I asked a couple of people. They left the feed running and all of a sudden Drew McIntyre was feeling good, Tyson Fury came out to the ring, and they sang ‘Sweet Caroline’ [he meant ‘American Pie’] after a loss. It was so weird.”

However, Fightful Select has spoken with people close to production, who have told them that information is false and that the finish as we saw it was always planned to take place.