Rumor Killer On Hulk Hogan’s Role At WrestleMania 36
August 2, 2019 | Posted by
– Mike Johnson at PWInsider clarified a rumor making the rounds about Hulk Hogan’s role at WrestleMania 36. Johnson speculated on a recent show that the New World Order could headline the 2020 Hall of Fame class as Tampa is Hogan’s hometown. But nothing has been confirmed.
– WWE posted a video of Fandango’s comeback.
– New teaser for WWE 2K20
