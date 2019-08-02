wrestling / News

Rumor Killer On Hulk Hogan’s Role At WrestleMania 36

August 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Hollywood Hulk Hogan

Mike Johnson at PWInsider clarified a rumor making the rounds about Hulk Hogan’s role at WrestleMania 36. Johnson speculated on a recent show that the New World Order could headline the 2020 Hall of Fame class as Tampa is Hogan’s hometown. But nothing has been confirmed.

– WWE posted a video of Fandango’s comeback.

– New teaser for WWE 2K20

