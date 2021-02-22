Rumor Killer On Impact Wrestling’s Plans For Sammy Guevara

As covered last week, Sammy Guevara was pulled from the most recent Impact Wrestling tapings over issues over the creative direction for him. At the time, it was noted that Black Taurus was slotted into those plans, which had some fans believing that the intent for Guevara was to put him with Decay. Taurus ended up joining the group when he came in.

Fightful Select spoke with one source who ‘vehemently denied’ that Guevara was ever intended to join Rosemary and Crazzy Steve. Another source wasn’t sure of the plans for him, outside of a match with Ace Austin.