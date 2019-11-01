Rumor Killer On La Parka Having Second Surgery

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a correction on a rumor that La Parka was forced to have a second neck surgery. The rumor came because El Hijo del Santo claimed he spoke with Parka’s daughter, who said he had the surgery.

Parka’s son, Karis La Momia Jr, said that Parka is in stable condition and currently sedated. He was Karis La Momia before he became La Parka Jr, then dropped the “jr” when AAA had a falling out with the original, who now goes by LA Park.

Parka suffered a head injury recently after going for a suicide dive and hitting the barricade headfirst. It was later revealed that he had injured his fourth vertebrate and after an initial scare, he regained the feeling in his limbs.