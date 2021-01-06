Rumor Killer on Mickie James Retiring at RAW

A new report is shooting down rumors that Mickie James retired from the ring as of Raw. Rumors made their way around the net that James quietly retired after her appearance at last night’s Legends Night Raw, but Inside the Ropes’ Gary Cassidy has confirmed that is not the case.

James is cleared to wrestle and is still considered to be active on the Raw roster despite not competing since September. She was in a brief Legends Night segment last night with Angel Garza, Tatanka and Sgt. Slaughter.