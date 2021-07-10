wrestling / News
Rumor Killer On Opponent of Deonna Purrazzo At Impact Wrestling Slammiversary
July 10, 2021 | Posted by
Fightful Select reports that the mystery opponent for Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo at Impact Wrestling Slammiversary will not be Ruby Soho. There had been rumors online that the former Ruby Riott would be making her way to Impact to challenge Purrazzo, but this is not the case, at least not for Slammiversary. Details of her non-compete have not been revealed but if she has the standard contract, she won’t be free until September.
However, Purazzo’s Slammiversary opponent will be someone currently not on the roster. The PPV airs next Saturday.
