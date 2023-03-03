Rumor Killer On Original Plans For CM Punk vs. Hangman Page Last Year

There was a rumor on social media last week that CM Punk was originally booked to lose to Hangman Page at AEW Double or Nothing. According to that rumor, Punk went to AEW CEO Tony Khan to get the ending changed, which resulted in him winning the World title. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this was not the case. According to the report, Punk was always booked to beat Page at the PPV. Tony Khan had wanted Punk to be champion months before the match was even booked.