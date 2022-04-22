Rumor Killer On Possible Plans To End WWE Brand Split

Roman Reigns unified the WWE and Universal Championships at Wrestlemania, and it seems that the tag team titles are next. WWE is running an angle in which he wants the Usos to take the RAW tag team titles from RK-Bro and unify them with the Smackdown tag team titles. That match is set for Wrestlemania Backlash next month.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there has been speculation that the merging of the tag titles, if it happens, could be a step towards WWE ending the brand split. However, that is not the case and there are currently no plans to go back to a single roster.

While Vince McMahon regularly changes his mind about things, this is not the plan as of now.