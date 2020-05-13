wrestling / News
Rumor Killer On Possible Role And Appearance For Sting At Double or Nothing (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
May 13, 2020 | Posted by
It was reported on Monday that Cody had teased Sting making an appearance in AEW on Twitter, which came before the news that Sting no longer had a WWE contract. This led to some fans believing that the Stinger may present the TNT championship to the winner of Cody vs. Lance Archer at Double or Nothing. PWInsider reports that ‘several sources’ have stated this is not the case. Regardless of what happens with Sting and AEW, if anything, he will not be presenting the belt at the PPV.
