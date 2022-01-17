Rumor Killer On Potential AEW Involvement In Royal Rumble

With WWE opening the ‘forbidden door’ to feature Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James, this has led to some speculation about who else could appear. The rumors and speculation became more prevalent on Twitter following news that WWE was considering an unexpected surprise entrant in the men’s Rumble match. The rumors eventually led to both ‘Jon Moxley’ and ‘Dean Ambrose’ trending on Twitter, with fans suggesting that he could appear.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline reports that there is no truth to any of that speculation. Neither AEW nor Moxley will have any involvement in the Royal Rumble.