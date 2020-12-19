Rumor Killer On ROH Final Battle Return

Despite some rumors and speculation to the contrary, a certain star is not expected to make their return at ROH Final Battle tonight. Rumors were floating around that Marty Scrull would be making his return on tonight’s PPV after some Instagram posts by Scurll led some to believe he was showing up. PWInsider reports that Scurll was not seen in Baltimore at any point during the recent PPV and TV tapings.

Scurll has been, as has been reported, persona non grata for ROH since he was accused during the #SpeakingOut movement in June of sexually assaulting a girl in the UK while she was sixteen. He said he thought the incident was consensual and legal. ROH announced that they were investigating all claims made against ROH talents and while there has been no update on Scurll’s status, he has not been used since and Delirious took over his role in handling the company’s creative.