Rumor Killer On The Young Bucks Allegedly Sending Feelers To WWE

There has been a rumor on social media that The Young Bucks have sent feelers about possibly going to WWE following the brawl at AEW All Out. The Bucks were suspended from AEW, along with Kenny Omega, CM Punk, Ace Steel and others, pending an investigation.

However, it was noted on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that the Bucks have not attempted to contact WWE at all. The rumor was said to have come from Dave Meltzer, but Meltzer said he did not report it. It was noted that the Bucks are under contract to AEW until the end of 2023. Of course, their status in the company may depend on what happens with the external investigation.