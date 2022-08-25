Rumor Killer On Thunder Rosa Following Injury Report

As previously reported, AEW announced that women’s world champion Thunder Rosa suffered an injury and her match with Toni Storm at All Out was cancelled. Instead, there will be an interim title match between Storm, Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida.

Since the announcement, a rumor began to circulate on social media that Rosa was actually suspended for whatever reason. PWInsider reports that this is false and there is zero truth to it. It was indeed an injury that forced the change to the PPV. However, it’s still unknown what the injury was or how long she will be out.