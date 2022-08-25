wrestling / News
Rumor Killer On Thunder Rosa Following Injury Report
August 25, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, AEW announced that women’s world champion Thunder Rosa suffered an injury and her match with Toni Storm at All Out was cancelled. Instead, there will be an interim title match between Storm, Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida.
Since the announcement, a rumor began to circulate on social media that Rosa was actually suspended for whatever reason. PWInsider reports that this is false and there is zero truth to it. It was indeed an injury that forced the change to the PPV. However, it’s still unknown what the injury was or how long she will be out.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Who Pitched to Have CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
- CM Punk Addresses AEW Rumors, Controversial Comments Regarding Hangman Page, Wants to Make Fans Pay to See What Happens Next
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Says People In AEW Feel CM Punk Doesn’t Show Respect
- Tony Khan Gives His Thoughts On CM Punk Calling Out Hangman Page Last Week