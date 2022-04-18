wrestling / News

Rumor Killer On Two WWE NXT Name Changes

April 17, 2022
Despite rumors to the contrary, Dakota Kai and Indi Hartwell are not currently getting name changes in NXT. A post was circulating on Instagram that Kai was being renamed to Clarice Riverz while Hartwell was becoming Indiana Hallow, but Fightful Select has confirmed that is not the case.

Dakota Kai is a WWE-owned and trademarked name, and while Indi Hartwell used that name before WWE there’s no word of it being changed at this time. WWE has been seemingly returning to the practice of renaming all stars their own created names as of late, which likely spurred the rumor.

