Rumor Killer On WWE Executive Kevin Dunn Insider Trading

A rumor is currently circulating online about WWE’s Executive Producer & Chief, Global Television Distribution, Kevin Dunn. The rumor suggests he has been involved with insider trading recently, selling WWE stock while a member of the WWE Board of Directors and at the same time the Board has launched an investigation into the Vince McMahon.

In a rumor killer, PWInsider is reporting that Kevin Dunn has not been a member of the WWE Board of Directors for a number of years The 12 WWE Board of Directors are listed here, while Dunn is not listed. Dunn is allowed sell stock without any restrictions that would apply to a Board member.

The report does however note top WWE executives all have restrictions on when they can sell WWE Stock and when they do sell large amounts they need to apply and receive corporate approval from the company and that is not a short process to go through.