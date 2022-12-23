Rumor Killer On Orange Cassidy’s AEW Contract Status

A new report is shooting down a rumor about Orange Cassidy’s AEW contract status. There were rumors floating around social media that Cassidy was working without an AEW contract. Fightful Select reports that they have confirmed this is not true and Cassidy is under contract.

Cassidy is the current AEW All-Atlantic Champion, having won the title from PAC on the October 12th episode of Dynamite. He most recently defended the title on the December 9th episode of Rampage and is set to compete in the $300,000 Dollar Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Battle Royal on tonight’s show.