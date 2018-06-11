Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Rumor Killer On Possible Return At Money in the Bank

June 11, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Wrestling Inc reports that there have been James Ellsworth is in talks to come back to WWE and is scheduled to make his return at Money in the Bank in Chicago. PWInsider broke the initial story, but according to this update, he’s actually not set to be in the city.

Ellsworth posted on Twitter that he will be in China on Sunday for Middle Kingdom Wrestling in Harbin. He will defend his intergender title against Ferguson, Tyra Russamee and a mystery opponent. He is also set for a meet & greet on Saturday. So while he could still be on the way back to WWE, it won’t be this Sunday.

