Rumor-Killer on Reported Match at Elimination Chamber

– An image making its way across the internet showing a lineup for the WWE Universal Championship match at Elimination Chamber is a fake. WZ reports that an ad was said to have aired on SuperSport TV in South Africa advertising Braun Strowman as WWE Universal Champion defending against Brock Lesnar, Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, Cesaro and Big Cass. That image is not real, and in fact comes from a YouTube video that you can see below of Elimination Chamber fantasy matches.

The Elimination Chamber takes place on February 25th in Las Vegas, Nevada and airs live on WWE Network.