Rumor Killer on Rey Mysterio Signing With WWE

– Despite reports to the contrary, Rey Mysterio has not yet signed a new deal with WWE. A report was making the rounds on Thursday that Mysterio had signed a two-year deal that would start on August 1st and preclude his appearance at All In in September. However, Wrestling Inc has confirmed that this is not true.

At this time, Mysterio is still scheduled for All In although that will likely change if he signs with WWE before September 1st. Mysterio said last month that he was working on negotiating a three-year deal with WWE but while the two sides are reportedly close to a deal, it isn’t set yet.