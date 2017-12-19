WWE News: Rumor-Killer on Ronda Rousey Royal Rumble Poster, Drew Gulak Says He’s WWE’s Jar Jar Binks

– Despite a rumor to the contrary, WWE has not released a Royal Rumble poster featuring Ronda Rousey and more women’s names. WZ’s Bill Pritchard reports that an image posted online of a purported poster featuring Rousey, Nikki Bella, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay alongside main roster women is a fake. The poster was said to have been posted to Natalya’s Instagram account, which led many to believe it was real. However, the image is no longer there and was proven to be made by a fan.

– Drew Gulak posted to Twitter referencing his saying he’s a real hero in WWE, like Star Wars’ Jar Jar Binks. Personally, my no know he be understandin’ what bombad hero means.