Rumor Killer On Ronda Rousey Going Back to UFC
July 13, 2023 | Posted by
There has been a rumor in recent weeks that Ronda Rousey is interested in returning to the UFC after her WWE run ends. During a UFC Vegas 77 media day, UFC Featherweight Chelsea Chandler brought up the rumor and said she heard Rousey wants to fight at 145.
She said: “There really is no bantamweight champion, but I’ve been hearing that Ronda’s coming back and I heard she’s coming back at 145. So, you never know.”
However, Ariel Helwani tweeted that there is no truth to the rumors and Rousey is not headed back to UFC.
Ronda Rousey at 145? pic.twitter.com/fKk3o3mNkh
— MMA Mania (@mmamania) July 12, 2023
Ronda Rousey is not considering a UFC comeback, I’m told.
No truth to the rumors started yesterday.
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 13, 2023
