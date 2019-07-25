wrestling / News
Rumor Killer: Shawn Michaels Not Wrestling Dolph Ziggler At Summerslam
July 25, 2019 | Posted by
On Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown, Dolph Ziggler showed up during a MizTV segment featuring Shawn Michaels that featured Ziggler hitting Miz, Michaels hitting Ziggler and then Ziggler giving Michaels a superkick. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that even though that segment seemed to imply that Ziggler would fight one of them, he’s not set for a match with The Miz or Shawn Michaels at Summerslam. Michaels is not wrestling on the show. At this time, Ziggler does have a match at Summerslam, but it does not involve The Miz.
