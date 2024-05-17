Rumor Killer: Tiffany Stratton’s WWE Smackdown Match Not Pulled From Show

A new report is shooting down a rumor that Tiffany Stratton’s match on WWE Smackdown had been pulled from tomorrow’s show. Apparently a rumor was floating around social media regarding a video that she had allegedly posted and how it had supposedly led to her match with Bianca Belair on tomorrow’s show being pulled. PWInsider reports that the match was not pulled and has not been.

Several sources indicated that Stratton is not in trouble for anything internally and that she has been unanimously praised by management and other talents since she moved to the roster. Her status within the company has been unchanged and she is still on good footing.