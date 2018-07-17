Rumor Killer: Titus O’Neil Did Not Leave Extreme Rules After Seeing Hulk Hogan

– Despite a report to the contrary, Titus O’Neil did not lose it and leave the arena after he saw Hulk Hogan backstage at Extreme Rules. There were reports floating around that O’Neil walked out after seeing Hogan there, but Wrestling Inc says that such a thing did not take place.

According to the site, all of the main roster talent were told to be at Extreme Rules, whether they were booked or not. The talent wasn’t told what the meeting was about until they were at the arena. After the meeting, where Hogan apologized to the roster for the comments that got him released, several of the talent left while others stayed to shake Hogan’s hand. Talent not booked for the show, such as Titus, left the arena as they weren’t there for anything beyond the meeting anyway.

O’Neil was present at the meeting until the end.