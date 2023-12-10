wrestling / News

Rumor Killer On TNA Wrestling and Endeavor

December 9, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA+ Image Credit: TNA

As previously reported, TNA Wrestling recently announced that it would be bringing its TNA+ membership to Endeavor Streaming starting next month. Apparently, this has led to speculation and rumors online that Endeavor, which owns WWE, may be looking to buy TNA.

PWInsider has emphatically denied this rumor. TNA is using Endeavor to distribution their programming, similar to Major League Baseball and others. There is nothing else to the relationship.

