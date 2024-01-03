Rumor Killer Regarding Triple H’s Announcement on WWE 2024 Preview Special

A new report shoots down a rumor that has been floating around regarding Triple H’s announcement on tomorrow’s WWE 2024 Preview special. As previously announced, the WWE Creative head will be making a “major announcement” on Thursday’s show, which streams on Peacock at 8 PM ET/PT.

There has been a rumor circulating on social that WWE would be announcing some sort of working agreement with TNA. However, PWInsider says that’s not the case. The outlet has checked with sources in WWE and have been told there’s nothing to that rumor, nor is the announcement related to anything regarding TNA/Impact Wrestling.

No word as of yet on what the actual announcement is.