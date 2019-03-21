wrestling / News
Rumor Killer: WWE Will Have Inductors At Hall of Fame Ceremony
March 21, 2019 | Posted by
Earlier this month, Sean Waltman gave an interview in which he said that he was told that WWE may not have inductors for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in order to cut down on time. Other reports, including one from The Sports Daily, seemed to suggest that the inductees would be limited up to fifteen minutes. However WWE provided a statement to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and confirmed that there will still be inductors as part of this year’s ceremony.
They said: “While we are looking at format options, the plan is to have inductors, but there could be a mix of ways to introduce inductees. We are also looking at flow, but I don’t know where the 15 minute time limit info is coming from.“
