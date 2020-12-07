Rumor On Plans For Andrade and Charlotte Flair In WWE (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

A new report from Wrestlevotes notes that there has been talk in WWE of pairing up Andrade with his real life fiancee Charlotte Flair when they both return to TV. While nothing has been decided yet, the idea is that the company would use Flair’s star power to elevate Andrade to the main event.

Andrade hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since October, when he lost to Angel Garza. Flair, meanwhile, hasn’t appeared since June, although she was moved to RAW in the Draft. Andrade wasn’t given a brand during the Draft, but had been on RAW previously.