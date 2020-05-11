Rumor On What Becky Lynch’s Huge Announcement On RAW Tonight Will Be (POTENTIAL SPOILER)

As reported earlier, Becky Lynch is set to make a “huge announcement” on RAW tonight. The @FightOracle twitter account, which has broken several major MMA and wrestling stories in the past, reports that her announcement will be that she is pregnant.

*BREAKING* @BeckyLynchWWE is pregnant. She’ll announce it on Monday Night Raw tonight. #TheMan — Fight Oracle ™ (@fightoracle) May 11, 2020

Lynch tweeted on Sunday that she is not injured after some speculated that she was since she hasn’t wrestled since WrestleMania 36.

Lynch is currently in a relationship with WWE star Seth Rollins.