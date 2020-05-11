wrestling / News
Rumor On What Becky Lynch’s Huge Announcement On RAW Tonight Will Be (POTENTIAL SPOILER)
As reported earlier, Becky Lynch is set to make a “huge announcement” on RAW tonight. The @FightOracle twitter account, which has broken several major MMA and wrestling stories in the past, reports that her announcement will be that she is pregnant.
“*BREAKING* @BeckyLynchWWE is pregnant. She’ll announce it on Monday Night Raw tonight. #TheMan”
*BREAKING* @BeckyLynchWWE is pregnant. She’ll announce it on Monday Night Raw tonight. #TheMan
— Fight Oracle ™ (@fightoracle) May 11, 2020
Lynch tweeted on Sunday that she is not injured after some speculated that she was since she hasn’t wrestled since WrestleMania 36.
Lynch is currently in a relationship with WWE star Seth Rollins.
Haven't been injured. Haven't been talking much lately. So #Raw can't come soon enough.
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 11, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Zack Ryder on Doing Z! True Long Island Story, How WWE Killed the Show, Reveals ‘Lost Episode’ Details
- Jim Cornette on Whether Bret Hart Looks at His Career With Regret, Doesn’t Think Hart is Bitter
- Bruce Prichard On Vince McMahon Not Letting Tito Santana Turn Heel, Says He Was Too Nice To Be a Heel
- More on Alberto Del Rio’s Arrest on Charges of Sexual Assault