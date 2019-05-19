wrestling / News

Rumor on Which Matches Will Open and Close Money in the Bank

May 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– A new rumor suggests that titular ladder matches will open and close tonight’s Money in the Bank PPV. The WrestleVotes Twitter account says that according to yesterday’s rundown, the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match will open the PPV, with the men’s match closing it out.

Money in the Bank takes place tonight from Hartford, Connecticut and airs live on WWE Network. We will have live coverage starting at 5:45 PM ET.

