wrestling / News
Rumor on Which Matches Will Open and Close Money in the Bank
May 19, 2019 | Posted by
– A new rumor suggests that titular ladder matches will open and close tonight’s Money in the Bank PPV. The WrestleVotes Twitter account says that according to yesterday’s rundown, the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match will open the PPV, with the men’s match closing it out.
Money in the Bank takes place tonight from Hartford, Connecticut and airs live on WWE Network. We will have live coverage starting at 5:45 PM ET.
Yesterday’s rundown for Money In The Bank had the Women’s ladder match opening & the Men’s ladder match closing. Everyone knows Vince can change it up to air time, however that shows you how the creative team wants to order tonight’s show.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 19, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Mike Kanellis On What AEW’s Launch Means For Wrestling: ‘It’s An Awesome Time in Wrestling’
- Vince Russo Recalls Yelling Match With Vince McMahon Over SummerSlam 1998 Main Event
- Jim Ross Recalls WWE Creative Considering Prosthetic Penis For Terri Runnels As Marlena
- The Young Bucks Say If ROH and NJPW Offered Them Dual Contracts, There Would Be No AEW