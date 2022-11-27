Rumor On Plans For Universal Title Match At WWE Royal Rumble

A new report has a rumor on WWE’s plans for Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble. WrestlingNews.co reports that coming out of Survivor Series, the current plan is to have Kevin Owens challenge Reigns for the January PPV.

The report notes that Sheamus was considered for the match, but that Owens is now pencilled in there. The plan is to lead into Owens and Sami Zayn vs. the Usos at WrestleMania for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.