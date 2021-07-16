wrestling / News
Rumor On Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
July 16, 2021
It appears that we could get a return on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown, according to a new rumor. The WrestleVotes Twitter account teased a reference to Finn Balor for tonight’s show, writing, “Hearing tonight’s SmackDown will be #2Sweet & #4Everyone.”
Balor, who has been associated with the “Too Sweet” gesture through his Bullet Club time and has a “Balor Club is For Everyone” tagline, was last seen on WWE TV on the May 25th episode of NXT when he lost a rematch for the NXT Championship to Karrion Kross. He was last seen on Raw or Smackdown back at SummerSlam 2019 when he lost to The Fiend.
Hearing tonight’s SmackDown will be #2Sweet & #4Everyone 🤫❌❌❌
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 16, 2021
