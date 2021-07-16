Rumor On Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

wrestling / News

July 16, 2021
It appears that we could get a return on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown, according to a new rumor. The WrestleVotes Twitter account teased a reference to Finn Balor for tonight’s show, writing, “Hearing tonight’s SmackDown will be #2Sweet & #4Everyone.”

Balor, who has been associated with the “Too Sweet” gesture through his Bullet Club time and has a “Balor Club is For Everyone” tagline, was last seen on WWE TV on the May 25th episode of NXT when he lost a rematch for the NXT Championship to Karrion Kross. He was last seen on Raw or Smackdown back at SummerSlam 2019 when he lost to The Fiend.

