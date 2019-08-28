Backstage Rumor on Sami Zayn/Shinsuke Nakamura Storyline Resembling Previous Feud

– The WrestleVotes Twitter account reported a rumor on one of the possible ideas for the current storyline between Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE. You can check out the rumor that was tweeted out below.

Going by the rumor, WWE is looking at the storyline to resemble the one with Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens. So one would eventually turn on the other, leading to a feud and blow-off match between the two.

“One of the ideas I’ve heard when the Zayn / Nakamura storyline was decided upon was to eventually resemble that of the Jericho / Owens friendship from a few years ago, leading to a big time blowoff match. However, I’d be surprised if this story lasted all the way thru to Mania.”

During last night’s edition of Smackdown Live, The Miz challenged Shinsuke Nakamura to a match for Nakamura’s Intercontinental title at Clash of Champions next month. The matchup has not yet been officially announced for the card, which is scheduled for September 15.