Backstage Rumor on Vince McMahon Being High on Asuka as Top Star in Women’s Division

– According to a report by WrestleTalk.com, sources are claiming that WWE higher-ups, including Chairman Vince McMahon, are still high on Raw women’s champion Asuka. During last Sunday’s Backlash event, her title defense against Nia Jax ended in a double countout, and Asuka retained her belt as a result.

Per the report, McMahon is still high on Asuka as champion and apparently sees value in her as a top star in the women’s division, especially now that Becky Lynch is absent. Previously, WWE officials were impressed with her work and reliability ahead of Money in the Bank, which she won, and that view has reportedly not changed.

The sources for the report also claim that Raw women’s champ is probably one of the few Superstars that needs to be worried about her push following Paul Heyman’s dismissal as the Executive Director of Raw. One source is quoted as saying, “He [Vince] is still high on Asuka, she won’t be hurt with Heyman gone.”

Additionally, the report notes that finish for the Asuka vs. Jax match at Backlash resulted in a double countout more to protect Jax’s character rather than potentially hurt Asuka’s. Earlier this week, Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that this was not the originally planned finish. The finish was apparently changed because WWE did not want Asuka to go over Jax yet and still wanted the Empress of Tomorrow to hold on to the belt.